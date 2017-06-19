 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


State Plan To Stop Toxic Algae By Disposing Of Water Underground Sparks Opposition

by (WMFE)

The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and St. Lucie Canal. Photo by Amy Green

A state plan to protect estuaries by moving water north of Lake Okeechobee underground is sparking opposition.

The plan is aimed at preventing toxic algae blooms like last summer’s by disposing of excess water through some 60 deep injection wells north of Lake Okeechobee.

Cara Capp of the National Parks Conservation Association says the plan defies the mission of Everglades restoration, which is water conservation.

“Deep well injection that seeks to get rid of excess flow in the northern estuaries does nothing for cleaning up that water and sending it to Everglades National Park. So we want to look for a solution that’s inclusive of all the needs throughout the region and protects the national park that Americans really love.”

The South Florida Water Management District is moving ahead with the plan even as its federal partner on Everglades restoration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, wants further study.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

