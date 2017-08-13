State Officials Unveil Road Signs Honoring Lt. Clayton, Deputy Lewis

Two roadway signs will be unveiled Monday in Orange County to honor the police lieutenant and deputy killed earlier this year in the line of duty.

Relatives, community residents,and public officials will attend a special road designation ceremony in Pine Hills where, part of State Road 438 will become Lieutenant Debra Clayton Memorial Highway and a portion of County Road 431 will be called Deputy First Class Norman Lewis Memorial Highway.

Clayton’s sign will be located near the Walmart in Pine Hills where she was killed; Lewis’ sign will be near the McDonald’s where he died in a traffic accident. Both veteran officers were killed in pursuit of murder suspect Markeith Loyd in January.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the road designations in May.