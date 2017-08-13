 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


State Officials Unveil Road Signs Honoring Lt. Clayton, Deputy Lewis

by (WMFE)
Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and Deputy Norman Lewis were killed in January 2017 in the line of duty. Photo: OPD/OCSO.

Two roadway signs will be unveiled Monday in Orange County to honor the police lieutenant and deputy killed earlier this year in the line of duty.

Relatives, community residents,and public officials will attend a special road designation ceremony in Pine Hills where, part of State Road 438 will become Lieutenant Debra Clayton Memorial Highway and a portion of County Road 431 will be called Deputy First Class Norman Lewis Memorial Highway.

Clayton’s sign will be located near the Walmart in Pine Hills where she was killed; Lewis’ sign will be near the McDonald’s where he died in a traffic accident. Both veteran officers were killed in pursuit of murder suspect Markeith Loyd in January.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the road designations in May.


Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter & Host

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional Morning Edition anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, ... Read Full Bio »

