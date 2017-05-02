 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


State Officials In Orlando To Address Central Florida’s Heroin Epidemic

by (WMFE)
The Orange County Heroin Task Force was created in 2015 to tackle the growing epidemic. Photo: WMFE.

The Orange County Heroin Task Force was created in 2015 to tackle the growing epidemic. Photo: WMFE.

Officials from Florida’s health, social service, and law enforcement agencies will meet Tuesday afternoon in Orlando to discuss central Florida’s heroin problem. The meeting is part of several public workshops across the state. They follow Governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s renewed commitment last month to tackling opioid abuse in Florida. Orange County Mayor Jacobs and Sheriff Jerry Demings are expected to share findings from the community’s heroin task force. The group has been focusing on holistic ways to curb heroin and opioid abuse. Data from the Ninth District medical examiner show there were 101 heroin-related deaths in Orange and Osceola counties in 2015, up from nineteen fatal heroin-related overdoses in 2011.

Officials fear that number could rise.

The meeting between state and county officials will take place at 3 p.m. at the Orange County Board of Commission Chambers.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, WBEZ-FM's daily ... Read Full Bio »

TOP