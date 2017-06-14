 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
State Law Enforcement Officers Receive Pay Hike Under New Law

by (WMFE)
Jessica Meszaros/WLRN.

Florida troopers and other state law enforcement officers will get a pay raise under a new law signed Wednesday by Governor Rick Scott. The five percent hike will add up to an extra $11.7 million dollars for state agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Governor Scott lauded both groups for their response in the past year to the Pulse nightclub shooting and Hurricane Matthew.

State sworn officers received their last pay hike in 2013. In central Florida, base salaries for troopers are higher to compete with the Orlando Police Department. The current base salary is $38,500.

Pay raises for state sworn law enforcement officers can only be mandated by the state legislature.

The raise is expected to kick in on July 1st.


