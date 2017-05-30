 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Starting Thursday, Fertilizer Bans In Indian River Lagoon Watershed

Previous tide bloom in the Indian River Lagoon region. Photo by St. Johns River Water Management staff.

Fertilizer bans start Thursday throughout the Indian River Lagoon watershed.

The bans are aimed at limiting the amount of fertilizer flowing into the lagoon.

They target fertilizers loaded with nitrogen and phosphorus, nutrients at the heart of the lagoon’s chronic harmful algae blooms.

Brevard, Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie and Volusia counties all restrict fertilizer use during Florida’s rainy season. Most unincorporated municipalities do, too.

The bans establish a fertilizer-free zone within 10 feet of all waterways. They prohibit fertilizer use during rainy weather and also fertilizer left on asphalt and concrete.

Brevard County voters approved a 10-year, half-cent sales tax last fall aimed at Indian River Lagoon restoration, after a widespread fish kill and toxic algae bloom swept the lagoon.

 


