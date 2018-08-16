 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Stand Your Ground is in the Spotlight Again: Will Florida Repeal or Keep the Controversial Law?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Will the controversial law be repealed this session? Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Will the controversial law be repealed this session? Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The shooting of an unarmed man in the parking lot of a convenience store last month has reignited the debate over Florida’s Stand Your Ground Laws.

Michael Drejka was arrested and charged with manslaughter Monday, almost a month after the fatal shooting of Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater.

The Pinellas County Sheriff had initially declined to arrest Drejka.

Eric Friday is the attorney for Florida Carry, a pro-2nd amendment lobbying group. He says gun owners support the law.

“People who have to act in self defense should be able to act in defense and should be able to defend themselves from prosecutors who simply don’t like them because they own a gun, or need to protect themselves.”

Under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, people who use deadly force against a perceived threat can claim immunity from prosecution. The law went into effect in 2005, but was brought into question after the shooting of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP