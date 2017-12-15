Spotlight: Zine Fest, Bad Santa Bike Pub Crawl, Holiday & Social Events

You think print is dead? Nope. Orlando has Zines, short for magazines. A Zine is a small-circulation self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images, usually reproduced via photocopier. Browse through a wide selection of local Orlando zines for free at the Orlando Zine Fest Saturday 5pm at Will’s Pub.

A Santa-themed bike ride and pub crawl from Johnny’s Other Side to Thornton Park and Ivanhoe Village called Bad Santa Bike Pub Crawl will take place Saturday 12 to 6. Meet at Johnny’s other Side.

Enjoy a quirky holiday gathering with live holiday music, food, entertainment and celebrity hosts Santa played by Fringe Festival favorite Logan Donahoo and Krampus played by Bruce Costella. I don’t know who he is but that doesn’t mean he isn’t relevant, okay? Proceeds benefit the Zebra Coalition. The fun takes place for free at Barley and Vine Saturday at 6.

Orchard Supply Hardware on Turkey Lake Road is doing a community outreach event aka come into our store and buy our fertilizer called Social Saturdays. Customers of all ages can delight in a live DJ, fantastic food and hands-on games. The last time I delighted in a live DJ I was not sober and wearing a baby doll tee. Admission is free but the fertilizer is not. The event takes place Saturday noon to 2.