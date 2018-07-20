Spotlight: Yoga Under The Stars, A Moon Landing Celebration & Wrestling

Enjoy a large parking lot island party with guests covered in paint, dancing all night to Soca, Reggae, and Kompa music, and eating amazing food during the 7th Annual Summer Bashment Event “Orlando J’ouvert.” Join in on the fun Saturday evening 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Forget goat yoga and rosé all day! This Sunday Funday is gonna be all about the rise of ICE through the Bush, Obama, and Trump eras, immigration through the lens of revolutionary socialism, and the Starbucks straw ban! Join an open-to-the-public study circle called “Coffee and Communism” put on by The party for Socialism and Liberation Sunday 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stardust Video and Coffee. Study materials will be provided.

Sara Burnett aka Acro Sara is teaching a one hour all-level yoga class at a bar at night during “Yoga Under the Stars” tonight at 7:30 at Orlando Brewing.

Enjoy a wrestling convention featuring Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Billy Gun called “That Wrestling Event” Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Orlando.

Celebrate the 49th anniversary of the first moon landing and help Buzz Aldrin’s ShareSpace Foundation during the Apollo Celebration Gala Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

