 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Spotlight: Winter Fringe, Marlon Wayans, Uncomfortable Brunch, and Orlando Shakes

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Are you a lover of the Orlando Fringe Festival? Get a big heaping taste of it this weekend! The festival is putting on Winter Mini-Fest, which features 22 shows, many of which are from around the country. The festival takes place all weekend at the Orlando Shakespeare Center. For details go to orlandofringe.org.

Marlon Wayans, the famous actor, stand-up comedian, and star of the NBC TV show “Marlon,” is performing Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at Orlando Improv.

Watch a movie, enjoy brunch, and drink a cocktail all at the same time during Uncomfortable Brunch! This film buff afternoon event has been running for five years. The film this week is “Mulholland Drive”. Uncomfortable Brunch takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. at Wills Pub in the Mills50 District.

And finally, in the final scene of Ibsen’s 1879 groundbreaking masterwork “A Doll’s House”, Nora makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children and begin a life on her own. This climactic event instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In “A Doll’s House Part 2”, many years have passed. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind? I don’t know! Find out this weekend during the run of the play “A Doll’s House Part 2” Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Orlando Shakespeare Center.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP