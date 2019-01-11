Spotlight: Winter Fringe, Marlon Wayans, Uncomfortable Brunch, and Orlando Shakes

Are you a lover of the Orlando Fringe Festival? Get a big heaping taste of it this weekend! The festival is putting on Winter Mini-Fest, which features 22 shows, many of which are from around the country. The festival takes place all weekend at the Orlando Shakespeare Center. For details go to orlandofringe.org.

Marlon Wayans, the famous actor, stand-up comedian, and star of the NBC TV show “Marlon,” is performing Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at Orlando Improv.

Watch a movie, enjoy brunch, and drink a cocktail all at the same time during Uncomfortable Brunch! This film buff afternoon event has been running for five years. The film this week is “Mulholland Drive”. Uncomfortable Brunch takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. at Wills Pub in the Mills50 District.

And finally, in the final scene of Ibsen’s 1879 groundbreaking masterwork “A Doll’s House”, Nora makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children and begin a life on her own. This climactic event instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In “A Doll’s House Part 2”, many years have passed. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind? I don’t know! Find out this weekend during the run of the play “A Doll’s House Part 2” Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Orlando Shakespeare Center.