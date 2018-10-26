Spotlight: Vintage Market, TED Talks, Disney in Concert, and Safe Trick or Treating

The Vintage Market shopping event is a fun day of local vendors, food trucks, and drinks. The Vintage Market takes place Sunday 2 to 6 at The Abbey.

The theme this year for the annual TED Talks Orlando event is “Home.” There will be three sessions of people getting up and giving Ted Talks examining family relationships, our environment, Global issues and more — all offering a unique glimpse into what “home” means. Ted Talks Orlando is Saturday 1 to 6 at Full Sail Live in Winter Park.

Enjoy watching the classic film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” while the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra plays the entire score right in front of you while seated inside the beautiful Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts during Disney in Concert. The magical evening takes place Saturday at 8 at the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Young ghouls and goblins will enjoy safe and fun trick or treating throughout the History Center and the Orlando Public Library during the Trick or Treat Safe Zone block Party. This popular event features face painting, creepy crafts, cool treats, and a scavenger hunt along with trick or treat candy. The event is free for families with children ages 12 and under. The Trick or Treat Safe Zone block Party takes place Saturday 10 to 3 at the History Center.