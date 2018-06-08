 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Two Years After Pulse Sounds Of Freedom Band Hopes To Help The Healing

by (WMFE)
Rehearsal of Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band & Color Guard, led by Chris Green, artistic director.

Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band & Color Guard  is performing June 17. The performance is dedicated to the memory of the 49 Pulse victims.

The non-profit band is a family of LGBTQ community members and allies. They perform throughout central Florida.

“Music is sort of a universal solace; it’s something that people from all walks of life find comforting and we found that we were members of a community that needed a lot of comfort,” said band member Suzanne Santos Costner.

The band’s final concert of the season ‘Postcards from Home’ takes place at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

Hear more from Costner in the audio player.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years.

