Spotlight: Twin Peaks Party, Miss Nina Bonina Brown & Pet Painting

1. A one-night-only LIVE rendition of the Twin Peaks Soundtrack, a Mrs/Mr Twin Peaks Costume Contest, cherry pie slices, Twin Peaks cocktails, dancing are all included in the Twin Peaks Party by Body//Talk taking place Saturday May 27th 9 pm til 2 am at Wills Pub. TICKETS

2. 4 times a year local makers, vintage vendors, crafters, artists and shop owners convene in downtown DeLand for a great big day of shopping, food and live music called DeLand Indie Market. This years event takes place all day Sunday May 28th in downtown DeLand. FACEBOOK

3. Artisanal food, vintage, crafts, handmade jewelry and more await you at another great shopping and makers market event called Indie Flea Pop Up taking place Saturday May 27th 5 pm-9 pm at 801 E. Main in Lakeland. FACEBOOK

4. A realistic watercolor painting of your pet would be great. Painting it yourself would be even… better? Learn how to paint fur, noses and eyes in this setep-by step beginners class Saturday May 27th 1 pm-4 pm at Paper Goat Post. FACEBOOK

5. You’ve enjoyed her incredible creativity and abhorrently uncalled for low self esteem on Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now see her in person! Miss Nina Bonina Brown will sashay-you-stay at Parliament House Saturday May 27th. Showtimes are 10 pm and midnight. TICKETS

6. Orlando Facial Hair Club will host an Orlando City Soccer watch party with beers, shenanigans and new memberships Saturday May 27th 8pm til 11 pm at Orlando Brewing. The beardless are probably welcome as well. FACEBOOK

7. Cultural entertainment, arts & crafts and Asian Ethnic food from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and more await you at the annual Asian Cultural Festival Saturday May 27th 11 am-4 pm inside Orlando Fashion Square Mall. FACEBOOK

8. MegaCon is a huge, huge, huge convention for comic book, sci-fi, anime, fantasy, and gaming fans taking place all weekend long at Orange County Convention Center. TICKETS

9. And finally, for you Annual Pass holders, ride the Flight of Passage, sail down the Na’vi River and try to steal of the many glowing flowers sprouting up when the world of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom opens to the public for the first time ever Saturday May 27th. DETAILS