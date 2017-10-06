Spotlight: Train Show, Birds of Prey and Multiple Oktoberfests

View model train displays and shop for parts for your own at the Model Train Show at the Volusia County Fairgrounds Saturday 9 to 4. For information go to gserr.com.

Orlando’s most authentic Oktoberfest celebration is the German American Society Oktoberfest taking place Saturday noon to 10 at 381 Orange Lane in Winter Park

A music festival with 10 bands each contributing to limited-edition beers is taking place called Ten10 Fest Saturday 1 to 10 at Ten10 Brewing in Ivanhoe Village.

There’s a fundraiser for the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey with live birds, music, an art market, glass blowing, acrobats and more called the Birds of Prey Fall Art Harvest Saturday 4 to 10 at Orlando Brewing.

More than 15 downtown bars join forces for an Oktoberfest celebration that takes over all of downtown at “Oktoberfest Downtown” Saturday starting at 4 at the corner of Orange and Central. For info go to oktoberfestdowntown.com.

A community block party with vendors, music, food, a costume contest, a zombie walk and more is taking place at Zombietoberfest Saturday 5 to 10 in the Audubon Park Garden District.

And as always Orlando is wonderful.