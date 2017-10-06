 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Train Show, Birds of Prey and Multiple Oktoberfests

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Image: A Previous Oktoberfest, Orlando German Club FB page

View model train displays and shop for parts for your own at the Model Train Show at the Volusia County Fairgrounds Saturday 9 to 4. For information go to gserr.com.

Orlando’s most authentic Oktoberfest celebration is the German American Society Oktoberfest taking place Saturday noon to 10 at 381 Orange Lane in Winter Park

A music festival with 10 bands each contributing to limited-edition beers is taking place called Ten10 Fest Saturday 1 to 10 at Ten10 Brewing in Ivanhoe Village.

There’s a fundraiser for the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey with live birds, music, an art market, glass blowing, acrobats and more called the Birds of Prey Fall Art Harvest Saturday 4 to 10 at Orlando Brewing.

More than 15 downtown bars join forces for an Oktoberfest celebration that takes over all of downtown at “Oktoberfest Downtown” Saturday starting at 4 at the corner of Orange and Central. For info go to oktoberfestdowntown.com.

A community block party with vendors, music, food, a costume contest, a zombie walk and more is taking place at Zombietoberfest Saturday 5 to 10 in the Audubon Park Garden District.

And as always Orlando is wonderful.


