Spotlight: Train Exhibit, Adam Sandler, Orlando Taco Festival, Paws in the Park

The Tampa Bay History Center has a new exhibit about the history of trains in the state of Florida. From the “iron horse” to high-speed rail, guests can track the evolution and impact of rail in Florida through railroad maps dating back to the 1850s. The show runs Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Adam Sandler is in Orlando doing stand up comedy at the CFE Arena Sunday at 7 p.m.

Thirty restaurants, food trucks and eateries will be serving up 75 different types of tacos, Mexican corn, churros, tamales, nachos and more during the Orlando Taco Festival this weekend! And since it’s taking place in a Drive Shack, you can watch sports on 100 TVs and whack balls made of golf while you eat the city’s signature dish, the taco. The Orlando Taco Festival is Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Nona Drive Shack.

Pet lovers will gather at Lake Eola on Saturday for a big daytime event featuring Splash Dogs, Lure Course, Doggie games at The Midway, a Beer Garden, Food Trucks and Raffles called Paws in the Park. Funds raised go to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Paws in the Park is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Eola Park.