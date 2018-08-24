Spotlight: Toy Comic Con, Star Wars Concert, Rib Eating Contest, and Early Halloween

Infinity Toy Comic Con is bringing celebrity panels on toys and comics including GI Joe Collecting and more Saturday and Sunday 10 to 6 to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Enjoy a community block party with food trucks, drinks, vendors and more during the Party in the Parking Lot Saturday at 7 in Thornton Park.

Enjoy a workshop performance of a new musical about a single gay man who agrees to marry a pregnant Colombian woman to save her from deportation called “The United States of Us” Saturday at 7 at The Abbey.

Listen to the Orlando Philharmonic performing the score to Return of the Jedi, the final film in the original Star Wars trilogy, live as the film is screened simultaneously. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert takes place Saturday at 7:30 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Watch a rib eating competition with live music and entertainment, along with food and drink specials during the Tony Roma’s Annual Rib Eating Competition Saturday at 12:30 at Tony Romas on I-Drive.

And finally, enjoy a Halloween celebration with movies, drinks, cosplay and more this month at the “Halloween in August” event Saturday starting at 6:30 at Gods and Monsters.