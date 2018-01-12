Spotlight: Theatre, Otronicon, and Drag Race Star Aja

Erotic desire, romance, magic and tragedy are mixed to give life to this theatrical satire from Federico García Lorca called Amor de Don Perlimplín con Belisa en su jardín. This play runs at Mad Cow Theatre all weekend long. Now I beg of you, before you buy your ticket, ask the salesperson if the actors in the show have been paid on time. They will be shocked at your question. But that theatre has a publicly known reputation for not paying their actors on time and if you want to support live theatre you want to support those organizations that treat their actors with respect. Otherwise, go see a movie. For more information go to madcowtheatre.com.

Orlando Science Center is bringing back its annual tech event for kids called Otronicon. Guests walk on the cutting edge through state-of-the-art gaming and simulation technologies, including military and medical simulators not usually available to the public. Orlando Science Center typically hosts wine and food events so this tech event is a welcome treat for those who think a science center should be focused on science and not YELP events. Otronicon runs through the weekend 10 to 5. For details go to Ortronicon.org.

You’re gorgeous. You’re beautiful. You look like Linda Evangelista. Did you stone those tights? These words were all it took to spin Aja from RuPaul’s Drag Race from pot-marked septum pierced red wig from hell Brooklynite to the real fan favorite of her season. Aja will appear in Orlando Saturday at 8 at Parliament House.

