Local News


Spotlight: The Legendary ‘Don Juan’ Is Opera Orlando’s “Big Man On Campus”

by Nicole Creston (WMFE)
Photo crop from Opera Orlando Facebook page. Photo Credit Rudy&Marta Photography Art Work by Giotto Studios LLC — with Rudy&Marta Photography.

Opera Orlando is gearing up for a busy March, with a calendar full of events leading up to the opening night performance of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Executive and Artistic Director Gabriel Preisser is playing the title role.

Opera Orlando’s update of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni’ is also known as “The Big Man on Campus” and will be featured at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“With Don Giovanni specifically here we have an opportunity to provide a platform for a conversation in our news and our current events that’s a little uncomfortable and might not have a voice, and we can give that conversation a voice, specifically talking about date rape on college campuses, and sexual abuse, womens’ rights,” said Preisser.

Hear Preisser’s Spotlight conversation by clicking on the audio player above. He talks about the organization’s efforts to reach new audiences, a little bit about Orlando’s opera history and more about “Big Man on Campus.”

 


