Spotlight: The Florida Project, Cake Fair, Skunk Show and Mac & Cheese Cook-Off

The Florida Project is the movie every local needs to see. I know I’m typically tee-hee goofy guy launch your face off hysterical why-didn’t-he-go-to-Broadway Mark. But for this, I am dead serious. It’s a known fact that the theme parks pay poorly and our City and County have a terrible record of getting developers to provide affordable housing. This film shows the people this system affects, the ones living in hotels on 192. It’s called The Florida Project and its showing all weekend at Enzian Theatre. For tickets go to enzian.org.

The largest trade and consumer show in North and South America dedicated to cake is taking place all weekend at the convention center. Go to cakefair.com to get tickets and they are not cheap, so be rich.

The National Skunk Show brings pet skunk owners together to compete for the title of Grand National Champion skunk. The National Skunk Show takes place Saturday 11 to 5 at Ramada Gateway Kissimmee. For info go to floridaskunkrescue.com.

Home chefs compete to see who has the best mac & cheese recipe and raise money for Second Harvest during the Cheese for Charity Mac & Cheese Cook-Off Saturday at 12 at Dead Lizard Brewing Company.

And as always #Orlando is wonderful.