Spotlight: The Actomatics Are Gearing Up To Rock Delandapalooza

The fourth annual DeLandapalooza Music & Art Festival is coming up Saturday, April 11th. At least 150 local and regional acts will perform on 27 stages throughout historic Downtown DeLand. Festival goers will hear a variety of music from rock, to jazz, to country, along with some hip hop and metal. Local music-scene fixture, The Actomatics, will be performing.

They’re a self-described alternative/roots/twang band from Longwood. “Alterna-twang, we were trying to invent a category. But really, it’s kind of like sturdy songs for moody people. That fits a lot of occasions,” said Shadow Pearson, the group’s lead singer and keyboardist. Rick Thomas is on drums and percussion and John C. Lathrop is lead guitarist.

The Actomatics jammed out in a “tiny studio concert” at WMFE for Spotlight. Here’s a live performance of a new song from the group “Montana Moon”

And here’s a studio version of “Answer the Door”



