Spotlight: The 49 Portraits Project, Deaf Art Show, FL Highwaymen and Disney Gay Days

49 artists across the country created portraits of each of the Pulse victims for an Orlando art show currently on view at Orlando City Hall’s Terrace Gallery now through June 14.The show opens Saturday at 4:30 at the Orlando City Hall gallery just off the rotunda. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan will be there. MORE INFO

The Florida Deaf Art Show is a nonprofit organization dedicated to showcasing Deaf artists to the deaf and hard of hearing. Guests will meet amazing Deaf Artists and their art work up close! The show happens Saturday at 6pm, at the Orange Studio in Mills50. MORE INFO

A group of 26 African Americans found success as artists in the segregated South of the 1950s. Meet seven of them, hear their stories and enjoy the chance to purchase their artwork during a Florida Highwaymen Meet & Greet Saturday 10 to 4 at the Orange County Regional History Center. MORE INFO

And finally, here’s one thing that has nothing to do with art! It’s Gay Days at Magic Kingdom Time! Put on your red shirt if you’re gay or a gay ally or just look good in red and head over to the Magic Kingdom. All bears, otters, pandas, twinks, chasers will be there! This annual celebration now in its 27th year takes place Saturday 9 t0 9 at Magic Kingdom MORE INFO