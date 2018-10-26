 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: TEDxOrlando Explores Concepts Of “Home”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Image courtesy of TEDxOrlando

You may recognize the phrase “TED Talks,” or know of the show “TED Radio Hour” that plays Saturdays at 3:00 pm on 90.7 WMFE…but did you know TED extends into local communities, including Orlando?

TEDx events are independently-run in the spirit of TED, the non-profit devoted to spreading ideas.

The annual TEDxOrlando takes place tomorrow, with a series of short talks from an impressive local roster focused around this year’s topic, “Home.”

TEDxOrlando organizer Alex Rudloff tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston how the topic is chosen.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find more about TEDxOrlando at the website.


