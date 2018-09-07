Spotlight: Taste! Central Florida

Many of Central Florida’s finest purveyors of food and drink will be in one place tonight – at the Orlando World Center Marriott for an event called “Taste! Central Florida.” The exclamation point after the word “taste” says that’s what attendees get to do: sample some of the area’s finest signature dishes and libations (many of those drinks are the grown-up kind)…for a good cause. This is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Second Harvest’s Maureen Mikel tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the event, starting with what guests can expect.

Click the Play Audio link to hear their conversation.

More information is available at the Taste! Central Florida website.