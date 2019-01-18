 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Synthestruct’s “Viscerality” at Otronicon

Image courtesy of the Orlando Science Center website

The Orlando Electronic Interactive Entertainment Convention is happening this weekend.

You may know it as Otronicon, the Orlando Science Center’s annual hands-on STEM-field spectacular, featuring the latest in tech innovations for everything from military training, to medicine, to gaming, to art.

Orlando-based international artist and performer Synthestruct – aka Ginger Lee – usually doesn’t call herself an artist or a performer. She prefers “interactive experience designer,” and it is, in fact, quite accurate.

Her show at Otronicon is called “Viscerality.” Using special sensor-enabled gloves (called MI.MU gloves), she can stand away from her computer and “conduct” a sweeping improvised audiovisual display that virtually leaps from the walls inside the science center’s massive CineDome…using only movement of her hands.

Oh, and only her hands. Unlike many of Otronicon’s  hands-on offerings, this one is a watching and listening experience, as Synthestruct explains to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston.

Sorry, Nicole, Synthestruct laughingly scolds, you cannot put on the gloves!

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find more information on Otronicon on the Orlando Science Center’s Otronicon page.

Find more information on Synthestruct’s “Viscerality” at Otronicon on the Orlando Science Center’s “Viscerality” page.


