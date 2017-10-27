Spotlight: Swan Lake, Craft Fair, Veg Fest and Disney History

For those who aren’t celebrating Halloween do I have some cultural event gems for you!

Set to Tchaikovsky’s powerful score, and based on the folk tale of a young princess transformed into a swan by a vengeful sorcerer, Orlando Ballet’s production of Swan Lake promises an enchanting look at the classic romance. Saturday at 8 and Sunday at 2 at Dr. Phillps in downtown Orlando. For info go to orlandoballet.org.

More than 400 crafters and artists from across the country offer their finest work for sale during the Mount Dora Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday 9 to 5 in downtown Mount Dora. For details go to mountdoracraftfair.com

The annual celebration of vegan and vegetarian living with a little bit of everything, from workshops on healthy, sustainable living to animal rescue organizations to speakers to vendors selling eco-friendly products is taking place at the Central Florida Veg Fest Saturday 10 to 6 at Festival Park. For details go to cfvegfest.org.

An afternoon of Epcot history, rare and never-before-seen photos, and first-hand accounts of life in yesterday’s Future World is taking place at A Day of Imagination Saturday 1-4pm at Wyndham Lake Buena Vista. For details email thedisneyprojectblog@gmail.com.