 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Students Finding Inspiration Via Project: S.P.I.T.

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo by Crystal Chavez

Project: S.P.I.T. or Student Poetry Initiating Thought was founded in fall 2013 on the UCF campus.

“We are a group of artists, we have poets, we have rappers, singers, we have people who play instruments, we have visual artists, we have slam poets. We are an all encompassing group that just accepts artists; we’re a safe place to express yourself, said Kendall Josey, former Project: S.P.I.T. president.

The project isn’t just giving young artists a platform but it’s creating strong bonds.

“We really have a family dynamic that permeates the entire group and you just know you’ve walked into a family when you walk into the room with us, we have a camaraderie,” said Josey.

Web extra: Singer Kayland, a former SPIT member, has just released her first single. She gives us a preview in the interview below:


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP