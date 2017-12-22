Spotlight: StoryCorps on Threshold Choir of Leesburg

For the month of December, “Spotlight” is bringing you StoryCorps interviews from Central Florida’s arts and culture scene. The conversations were recorded by 90.7 at Creative City Project’s “Immerse” event in October.

Today, we hear from two members of a Central Florida musical ministry with a unique mission. Director Rochelle Santopoalo and singer Saybra Chapman discuss the formation and evolution of the Threshold Choir of Leesburg.

Click the audio button above to hear their conversation.

Listen to more StoryCorps conversations recorded at “Immerse” here.