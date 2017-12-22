 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: StoryCorps on Threshold Choir of Leesburg

by (WMFE)
Rochelle Santopoalo and Saybra Chapman from the Threshold Choir in Leesburg. Photo by Isaac Babcock

For the month of December, “Spotlight” is bringing you StoryCorps interviews from Central Florida’s arts and culture scene. The conversations were recorded by 90.7 at Creative City Project’s “Immerse” event in October.

Today, we hear from two members of a Central Florida musical ministry with a unique mission. Director Rochelle Santopoalo and singer Saybra Chapman discuss the formation and evolution of the Threshold Choir of Leesburg.

Click the audio button above to hear their conversation.

Listen to more StoryCorps conversations recorded at “Immerse” here.


