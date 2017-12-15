 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: StoryCorps on “Synthestruct”

by Crystal Chavez; Nicole Creston (WMFE)
Play Audio

Stuart Bogue and Ginger Leigh. Photo by Isaac Babcock

For the month of December, “Spotlight” is bringing you StoryCorps interviews from Central Florida’s arts and culture scene. The conversations were recorded by 90.7 at Creative City Project’s “Immerse” event in October.

Interviews were recorded in WMFE’s mobile booth in downtown Orlando.

Today, we hear from Orlando-based “interactive designer” Ginger Leigh. She told art teacher Stuart Bogue about her love for math, coding, and immersive experiences…and how all of these things come together in the art she creates under the name “Synthestruct.”

“When I’m not working on creative installations, then I love creating number systems and different languages, basically systems in general, very much math inspired,” said Leigh.

Listen to all of the Immerse StoryCorps segments Here.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP