Spotlight: Star Wars Art Show, Postcard Expo, AdVintage Flea Market, and Piano Concert

Do you like Star Wars? Absolutely without a doubt 100 percent boots the house down realness! Do you like art? Well would like art if it had star was on it? Yes! The Annual Star Wars Art Show takes place Saturday 4 to 8 at the Hourglass Brewery.

Millions and millions of postcards from the past featuring every topic imaginable will be on display and for sale during the Deland Paper and Postcard Expo. Imagine – postcards on tables, postcards on shelves, postcards behind glass cases. All for sale. The Deland Paper and Postcard Expo is Saturday 10 to 4 at Volusia County Fairgrounds.

Would you like your house to be decorated with old stuff, just not your own? Then you need to go to the AdVintage Fair & Flea Market to shop for vintage clothing, furniture, knickknacks and more, all previously owned by someone else and not you! The AdVintage Fair & Flea Market is Saturday 9 to 2 at the Elks Lodge on Primrose drive in the milk district. Other peoples’ old stuff – it’s better.

Remember dueling pianos? You would go inside a bar and two piano players would ask the audience for songs they could sing and play and they would sing and play them and everyone would sing along? Well Shirley Wang & Donna Topp will not be doing any of that. The two classical pianists will perform a classical piano concert together Sunday at 2 at the downtown public library.