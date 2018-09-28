Spotlight: Shampooch, Food and Drink Festival, and Milk Mart

I don’t own a dog. I own cats. They bathe themselves. Dogs don’t. Just one more reason why cats are better than dogs. If you weren’t lucky enough to be born a cat person and want to help out a good cause, bring your dog downtown for a doggie wash block party called Shampooch! All proceeds go to Rescue Me Orlando. The sudsing and scrubbing takes place Sunday 9 to 4 in front of Lambs Eat Ivy salon in Thornton Park.

Last year more than 8,000 people attended the International Food and Drink Festival at Lake Eola Park according to the producers. I wasn’t there so I cannot vouch for them. But typically people don’t lie. I trust people. I trust cats. Hello? Those 8,000 people ended up enjoying food from all over the world, live music, eating contests, entertainment, prizes and more. The event is back this weekend! This year’s International Food and Drink Festival takes place Sunday 10 to 8 at Lake Eola Park. Admission is free.

The Milk Mart is the new name of the Milk District Market, an outdoors shopping and drinking and eating event. Well it’s back with a new name but the same awesome premise: It used to and currently still does pride itself as the laziest market “this side of Colonial.” Go day drink, shop from several local vendors, eat from food trucks and enjoy a wonderful lazy day during The Milk Mart Sunday starting at 1 behind Etoile Boutique in the Milk District.