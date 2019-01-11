 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: “Shakespeare’s Ghostbusters”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Image Courtesy of Hardly Working Productions

The Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is happening this weekend. Among the shows chosen for the mini-fest – an introductory sampler of sorts for Orlando’s annual full-sized Fringe Festival – is “Shakespeare’s Ghostbusters.”

Yes, you read that right.

It’s a stage adaptation of the iconic 1984 film, performed in Shakespeare-esque language. Sort of like this:

“If spirits be the problem that troubles thee most,
Whom wilt thou call? The busters of ghosts!”

90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston spoke to co-producers David Strauss, who also plays Ghostbuster Egon Spengler, and Deena Ronayne, who plays the iconic green ghost Slimer.

Alas, they weren’t in costume.

Strauss begins by answering the question on every Ghostbusters fan’s mind: how heavy are those “proton packs,” really?

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

Find more information about “Shakespeare’s Ghostbusters” on the production’s event page at the Orlando Fringe Festival’s website.


