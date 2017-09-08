Spotlight: Seven Things to do in your House
Here are 7 things to do in your house inspired by the website lifelovebeauty.com.
- Write your holiday cards. You need a pen, those cards you bought December 26th last year for 80% off and a list of people who like you. Let’s be honest, if the list is long you’re probably fake and if it’s short you’re most likely horrible.
- Exchange full-body massages with your significant other… or pets.
- Play hide and go seek inside. Depending on the layout of your house, it may be too easy to find your opponents, so you might want to make up new rules. Like not hiding or seeking.
- Rearrange your house. Take two chairs away from the dining room table and see how that opens up the space. Take all the pictures off the walls and hang them all in the shower. Perhaps that duvet needs to go to goodwill, maybe those folding chairs in the hallway can be put into the garage, think about putting your theme park collectables atop the chifferobe. Paint the chifferobe. Paint your collectables.
- Make a noodle sculpture by gluing macaroni or other noodles to a box or other household recyclables and then spray paint the noodles.
- Start a new hobby like brewing your own beer, distilling your own vodka, boxing your own wine…
- Exercise your mind: Do a jigsaw puzzle, play cards, complete a crossword puzzle, diagnose your social disorders and those of your family using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders or DSM for short.
