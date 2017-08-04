Spotlight: Seussical, A Musical For The Kids… And The Adults

Osceola Arts in Kissimmee is closing out its 2016-17 theatre season with Seussical the Musical. A family fun production with many of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters. The show runs through Sunday.

The organization chose to do this musical in part because of the sticking power of Dr. Seuss over the years.

“I think because everybody grows up with Dr. Seuss, whether you’re an avid fan or not, he’s just been a part of your life for so long and his messages ring true today,” said Garrett Sanders, artistic director at Osceola Arts.

One of the lead actors talks about landing his dream role as the Cat in the Hat.

“The cat is very physical and he’s very mischievous and very silly and very fun and so fortunately for me, a lot of that is me anyway,” said Jeffrey Smith.

Theatre goers can also check out a Seuss-inspired art exhibit filled with the works of many local artists.

Listen to more about what to expect from “Seussical” by clicking on the audio player above!