 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Seminole State College Takes On “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials Of Oscar Wilde”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Gabriel Garcia, Kaitlyn Read, and Adam Byrd (left to right) perform a scene in “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde.” Photo courtesy of Richard Harmon

Gabriel Garcia, Kaitlyn Read, and Adam Byrd (left to right) perform a scene in “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde.” Photo courtesy of Richard Harmon

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, six days of violent protests sparked by a police raid of a New York City gay bar that marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement.

Seminole State College is recognizing the milestone with a year-long series of events. Among them is the play “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde,” opening this weekend.

It was written by Moises Kaufman, best known for “The Laramie Project” and its 2009 update “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later.” (Read NPR’s coverage of the 2009 update here.) The docudrama-style play is based on the true story of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student who was savagely beaten and left to die in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998.

Michele Cuomo is Dean of Arts and Communication at Seminole State College. She is the director of “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde.”

Cuomo tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that playwright Kaufman employed his signature docudrama approach to this work, too.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

 

Learn more about “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde” on the Seminole State College website.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP