Spotlight: Second City Guide to the Symphony, Tale of Two Cities, Hand to God, Chinese New Year, A Doll’s House Part 2, Foxtail Pop Up Market

There is a lot to do this weekend, and there are a lot of words here, so please give me room!

The Evening Pops: Second City Guide to the Symphony with Colin Mochrie is a blend of original sketch comedy and classical orchestral works by Mozart, Mahler and Glinka. The show is a humorous celebration of the symphony orchestra, taking a satirical but loving look at the players, the repertoire, the composers, the personalities, and even the audience. Second City Guide to the Symphony is Saturday at 2 at Bob Carr Theatre.

There’s even more theater and fun going on this weekend:

A Tale of Two Cities, the musical is playing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Central Florida Community Arts.

The play Hand to God is playing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Mad Cow Theatre.

There’s a Chinese New Year Celebration on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Orlando Public Library downtown.

A Doll’s House, Part 2 is playing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre.

The new Foxtail Pop Up Market is Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Foxtail in Winter Park.