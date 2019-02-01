 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Second City Guide to the Symphony, Tale of Two Cities, Hand to God, Chinese New Year, A Doll’s House Part 2, Foxtail Pop Up Market

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

There is a lot to do this weekend, and there are a lot of words here, so please give me room!

The Evening Pops: Second City Guide to the Symphony with Colin Mochrie is a blend of original sketch comedy and classical orchestral works by Mozart, Mahler and Glinka. The show is a humorous celebration of the symphony orchestra, taking a satirical but loving look at the players, the repertoire, the composers, the personalities, and even the audience. Second City Guide to the Symphony is Saturday at 2 at Bob Carr Theatre.

There’s even more theater and fun going on this weekend:

A Tale of Two Cities, the musical is playing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Central Florida Community Arts.

The play Hand to God is playing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Mad Cow Theatre.

There’s a Chinese New Year Celebration on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Orlando Public Library downtown.

A Doll’s House, Part 2 is playing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre.

The new Foxtail Pop Up Market is Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Foxtail in Winter Park.


