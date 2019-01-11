Spotlight: Scott Joseph Reviews The Ramen

This review is abridged for broadcast. Find the full version of the review at Scott Joseph’s Orlando Restaurant Guide on this page.

There’s a new ramen restaurant in downtown Orlando. Not just a ramen, The Ramen. Why do I think of Edgar Allen Poe every time I hear that name?

Quoth The Ramen “Never pho.”

It wasn’t quite a midnight dreary that I walked downtown blocks so dreary.

As we’re seeing with many new restaurants, The Ramen is quick-serve: Place your order and pay for it at the counter then take a number stand to a table of your choice. Someone will bring your food to you when it’s ready.

I selected the Shoyu Ramen, which had Shoyu broth, chashu, aji tamago, naruto, menma, green onions and nori.

Translation:

Shoyu — Soy sauce.

Chashu — Pork belly.

Aji tomago — Soft-boiled egg

Naruto — An illustrated Japanese series about an adolescent ninja. No, that can’t be right. Actually, this should be narutomaki, a cured surimi-like fish.

Menma — Fermented bamboo shoots (also the name of another character in the Naruto series).

Green onions — you can figure out.

Nori — Seaweed sheets.

Missing from the list are the expected noodles that are assumed in every ramen bowl.

The flavors were all good, and I especially liked the pork belly. With the nicely marinated and perfectly cooked egg, this would make a good substitute for a regular bacon-and-eggs breakfast.

The Ramen (the restaurant) is the project of Suichi Tanida, who was formerly a chef at the Japan pavilion at Epcot. There isn’t a lot in the way of decor.

It’s just a place to go and have a good bowl of soup with noodles.

Only this and nothing more.