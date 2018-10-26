 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: Scott Joseph Reviews Bem Bom

by (WMFE)
Bembom sign. Photo courtesy of Scott Joseph's Orlando Restaurant Guide

Bem Bōm’s Francisco “Chico” Mendonça is the latest chef to use his popular Portuguese food truck as a conveyance to a land-bound restaurant. He recently opened a wheel-less version of Bem Bōm in a freestanding building in Audubon Park.

The food truck business has proved a bumpy road for many who have tried and failed. Bem Bōm, however, has enjoyed a healthy popularity since 2012.

The new restaurant is attractively casual. There is an ample patio out front with a bar that looks into the small dining room. A tiled wall lends a Portuguese flair while woods, including a wall of end caps from wine cases, give a rustic note.

The lamb burger was (click here for the full review)…


About Scott Joseph

