 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Running Man Theatre And “A Seussified Christmas Carol”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Actors rehearse Running Man Theatre's "A Seussified Christmas Carol" (Image: OCA Facebook page)

Actors rehearse Running Man Theatre's "A Seussified Christmas Carol" (Image: OCA Facebook page)

On Wednesday, December 19th, there’s a special one-night-only performance of a free holiday show called “A Seussified Christmas Carol.”

It’s taken a lot of courage and hard work for the actors of the Running Man Theatre Company to be ready for the Orlando Rep’s Bush Theatre stage.

The group is an outgrowth from an organization called OCA, which stands for “opportunity, community and ability.” Many of the actors are facing challenges with communication and social connections, two of the major building blocks of performing live theatre.

OCA executive director Silvia Haas and show director Dana Brazil share the journey of “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” starting with Dana, who explains what’s unique about Running Man Theatre.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

More information about OCA can be found at OCA’s website.

More information about “A Seussified Christmas Carol” can be found on OCA’s Facebook page.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP