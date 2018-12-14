Spotlight: Running Man Theatre And “A Seussified Christmas Carol”

On Wednesday, December 19th, there’s a special one-night-only performance of a free holiday show called “A Seussified Christmas Carol.”

It’s taken a lot of courage and hard work for the actors of the Running Man Theatre Company to be ready for the Orlando Rep’s Bush Theatre stage.

The group is an outgrowth from an organization called OCA, which stands for “opportunity, community and ability.” Many of the actors are facing challenges with communication and social connections, two of the major building blocks of performing live theatre.

OCA executive director Silvia Haas and show director Dana Brazil share the journey of “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” starting with Dana, who explains what’s unique about Running Man Theatre.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

More information about OCA can be found at OCA’s website.

More information about “A Seussified Christmas Carol” can be found on OCA’s Facebook page.