Spotlight: Repticon, Free Movie, Vintage Shopping, Jazz & Seafood, and Hair.

Enjoy a reptile good time at Repticon slithering your way thru vendors offering reptile pets, reptile supplies, reptile feeders as well as live reptile seminars and frequent free reptile raffles. You get a gecko! You get a gecko! The snakey good time at Repticon Saturday and Sunday 10 to 4 at Osceola Heritage Park.

The Amazon Treasure Truck is putting on a free family movie screening with free popcorn called Amazon Treasure Truck Summer Movie Series. The film to be screened is Hotel Transylvania. How timely! Enjoy the outdoors Amazonian activation fun Saturday at 6 at Blue Jacket Park.

Enjoy vintage shopping and local food at the Advintage Fair & Flea Market all day Saturday 9 to 2 at the Elks Lodge in the Milk District.

Enjoy 15 food vendors, 3 live bands, 2 saxophonists and 3 DJs at the Jazz and Seafood Festival. No outside food allowed so no sneaking crawdads in your Kate Spade ladies. The somewhat Jazz and a little bit Seafood Festival is Saturday 3 to 8 at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka.

And finally, see actors naked in the production of the legendary musical “Hair” taking place Saturday and Sunday the Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park. Snucked-in crawdads are allowed.