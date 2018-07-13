 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Remembering Harriett Lake And Her Love For The Arts

by (WMFE)
Harriett Lake and Robert Hill. Photo courtesy of Hill.

Harriett Lake was a longtime philanthropist who supported the performing arts in central Florida. She donated to more than 150 charities and organizations including Orlando Shakespeare Theater, The Orlando Ballet and the theater program at Seminole State College.

Lake also had a passion for cancer research and fashion. Harriett Lake died Tuesday. She was 96.

“Harriett was one of a kind for sure, she just shined of light and love and helped everybody, had a great sense of humor, very strong-willed,” said Robert Hill, artistic director of the Orlando Ballet.

Lake has exhibited her handbags at the Orlando Museum of Art. She created Harriett’s Closet to sell her high end bags, jewelry and vintage clothing. All of the proceeds went to charity.

Listen to more about Harriett Lake’s legacy by listening to the audio segment above. Hill shares a comical memory he holds dear.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas.

