Local News


Spotlight: RAW Orlando Artist Spreads Smiles One Handbag At A Time

by (WMFE)
Photo from KC Malhan at Raw Orlando Facebook event page.

This weekend independent artists will put their talents on display as RAW Orlando presents Fixate. RAW showcases indie talent in visual art, film, fashion design, performance art, photography and more at shows around the world. Orlando gets its turn Saturday.

Divinder Singh Malhan is one of the local artists who will be showcased. He creates handbags and women’s wear. Malhan said he always knew he wanted to do this for a living.

 

Photo courtesy of kcmalhanhandbag.com

He said while fashion has changed over time, he’s stayed true to his aesthetics and art.

“I stayed very consistent and my work, most of it is hand-done,” said Malhan.

One of his sayings is that: Life can be complicated and involved, love can be bittersweet but handbags are freeing.

Photo from Devinder Singh Malhan’s Facebook.

 

Listen to Malhan talk about how his products are sustainable, the impact his grandparents have had on his life and more about his passion for what he does by clicking on the audio player above.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

