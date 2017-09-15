 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: Promoting World Peace, One Film At A Time

by (WMFE)
Making its World Premiere at the Global Peace Film Festival, 'Hidden Secrets of Florida Springs' explores the mysteries of Florida’s freshwater springs.

Using films to promote peace on Earth. That’s the goal of the 15th annual Global Peace Film Festival starting Monday in Orlando.

One of the films is about local LGBT Icon Billy Manes. He passed away unexpectedly this summer. The documentary was released years ago but has been updated.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to celebrate his life at the end of the festival; that film is showing on Sunday September 24,” said Festival Director Nina Streich.

The festival is from Sept. 18-24 in locations across Orlando and Winter Park.

Local filmmaker Bob Giguere will present his film, Hidden Secrets of the Florida Springs. For a preview, listen here:


