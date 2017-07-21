Spotlight: Poetry Slam, Florida Art, Local Composers, Print Party and Sanford After Dark

Ever been to a poetry slam and thought “Hey… I can do that!” but really you can’t because let’s be honest you’re only interesting when you drink and no one wants to see a drunk slam poet. For all of you untalented dreamers out there, attend the Poetry Slam Workshop by Ward Rubrecht. Rubrecht will share the insight into crafting personal stories for the stage. The workshop takes place Saturday 2-4 at City Arts Factory in downtown Orlando.

A group art show offering an indirect look at living in Florida called Roadsides and Skylines runs this weekend at the Gallery at Avalon Island in downtown Orlando.

A concert premier of new works by local composers called “Works with sound” is taking place Saturday at 5 at Timucua White House.

An art exhibit with live screen printing called Down to Earth Print Party is taking place Saturday at 7 at Henao Contemporary Center.

A monthly street market with music, art, vendors, food and drink called Sanford After Dark is taking place Saturday at 7 in downtown Sanford.