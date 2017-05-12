 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Spotlight: Poetry, Loud Art Gallery, Bike & Farm and Art Studio Tour

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Image: Loud Gallery, Facebook page of Loud Gallery

Promised as “a blockbuster of a show,” a poetry smack down called There Will be Verse starts off with six poets fighting for the right to appear in the fall tournament, the former Champion doing her own poetry set, then ends with Eddie Dts Figures defending his There Will Be Verse Championship against Daniel J. Buchell. The wordy battle of brains takes place Saturday 8 to 11 at Henao Contemporary Center.

Enjoy live music, live art, giveaways and more at the grand opening of Loud Art Gallery Saturday 7 to midnight at 1907 N. Orange Ave.

Bike & farm with Fleet Farming around the Audubon Park at small farms aka farmlettes in residents’ front and back lawns. Bring your bike. Juice bikes available to rent, but they’re first come first service and believe me you will NOT get one. The gardening fun is Sunday 9 to 12. Meet at East End Market in the garden at 3201 Corrine Drive.

Enjoy beer and wine while you explore the brand new home of this long-time art collective Mcrae Art Studio. The space is a freshly renovated 10,000-square-foot building with exhibit space and studios built for 23 working member artists and under-served children. The opening night takes place Saturday 6-9pm at 1000 Arlington Street.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP