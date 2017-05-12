Spotlight: Poetry, Loud Art Gallery, Bike & Farm and Art Studio Tour

Promised as “a blockbuster of a show,” a poetry smack down called There Will be Verse starts off with six poets fighting for the right to appear in the fall tournament, the former Champion doing her own poetry set, then ends with Eddie Dts Figures defending his There Will Be Verse Championship against Daniel J. Buchell. The wordy battle of brains takes place Saturday 8 to 11 at Henao Contemporary Center.

Enjoy live music, live art, giveaways and more at the grand opening of Loud Art Gallery Saturday 7 to midnight at 1907 N. Orange Ave.

Bike & farm with Fleet Farming around the Audubon Park at small farms aka farmlettes in residents’ front and back lawns. Bring your bike. Juice bikes available to rent, but they’re first come first service and believe me you will NOT get one. The gardening fun is Sunday 9 to 12. Meet at East End Market in the garden at 3201 Corrine Drive.

Enjoy beer and wine while you explore the brand new home of this long-time art collective Mcrae Art Studio. The space is a freshly renovated 10,000-square-foot building with exhibit space and studios built for 23 working member artists and under-served children. The opening night takes place Saturday 6-9pm at 1000 Arlington Street.