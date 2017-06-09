 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Poet Laureate Pens Pulse Remembrance

by Catherine Welch (WMFE)
As we approach one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting … 90.7 reached out to Florida’s Poet Laureate, Peter Meinke to see if he’d write a poem to mark the occasion. And he did.

Here’s an excerpt from the poem One Year Later:

“Each memory stings sharper than a slap, how can there be a healing of the heart?”

Listen to the entire poem and how it came to be by clicking on the audio player above.


