Spotlight: Poet Laureate Pens Pulse Remembrance
As we approach one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting … 90.7 reached out to Florida’s Poet Laureate, Peter Meinke to see if he’d write a poem to mark the occasion. And he did.
Here’s an excerpt from the poem One Year Later:
“Each memory stings sharper than a slap, how can there be a healing of the heart?”
Listen to the entire poem and how it came to be by clicking on the audio player above.
