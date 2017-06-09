Spotlight: Poet Laureate Pens Pulse Remembrance

As we approach one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting … 90.7 reached out to Florida’s Poet Laureate, Peter Meinke to see if he’d write a poem to mark the occasion. And he did.

Here’s an excerpt from the poem One Year Later:

“Each memory stings sharper than a slap, how can there be a healing of the heart?”

Listen to the entire poem and how it came to be by clicking on the audio player above.