Spotlight: Playwriting Class, Italian Ice, Pop Up Shop and World Oceans Day

Young playwrights of all different experience levels will learn how to cultivate their ideas into theatrical text, learn conflict, plot, dialogue, drama and how all those elements come together into a successful product during a special Playwriting Class Saturday 2 to 3 at The Center in the Mills50 District.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice hosts its grand opening of its newest location in College Park Saturday starting at 11 at 2213 Edgewater Drive.

Free Family Funday takes place on the second Sunday of every month and comes with free admission, a free miniature fine art project based on the current museum exhibit and free museum tours at the Mennello Museum of American Art. Free Family Funday is this Sunday 12 to 2:30 at the Mennello Museum of American Art.

Local artisans will be offering coffee, fine art, candles, handbags, cosmetics, jewelry and other gift items for sale during a Pop Up Marketplace inside West Elm in front of Mall at Millenia Sunday 11 to 3.

Dive into new activities and demos including Reef restoration, Seafood Watch, Recycled marine debris art displays and more including World Oceans Day Presented by SeaWorld Saturday 10 to 3 at the Orlando Science Center.