Spotlight: Playwrights’ Round Table Showcasing ‘Concentrated Theater’

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy of Playwrights' Round Table.

Playwrights’ Round Table presents the final weekend of its Summer Shorts 2018 at Lowndes Shakespeare Center. PRT is in its 21st season.

The Summer Shorts are 10 minute plays. There are four plays in the first act, four in the second act.

“I call it concentrated theater because you have to hit the ground running, you have to establish your characters and the situation very quickly and then you have to resolve it within the 10 minutes and still be realistic and believable,” said PRT President Chuck Dent.

