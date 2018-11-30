Spotlight: Playwrights’ Round Table And “Native Voices”

This weekend, the Orlando-based theatre group Playwrights’ Round Table is staging “Native Voices,” a series of eight short original plays.

PRT President Chuck Dent tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the production, the meaning behind its name, and what it is that makes PRT’s approach to theatre unique in Central Florida.

Find more about Playwrights’ Round Table and “Native Voices” at PRT’s website.