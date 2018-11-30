 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Playwrights’ Round Table And “Native Voices”

Image courtesy of Playwrights' Round Table

This weekend, the Orlando-based theatre group Playwrights’ Round Table is staging “Native Voices,” a series of eight short original plays.

PRT President Chuck Dent tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the production, the meaning behind its name, and what it is that makes PRT’s approach to theatre unique in Central Florida.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find more about Playwrights’ Round Table and “Native Voices” at PRT’s website.


Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

