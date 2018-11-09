Spotlight: Pecha Kucha and Arcade & Pinball Convention

I like hearing smart people talk. Sitting in comfy chairs, soaking in their knowledge and knowing that everyone around me is there for the same reason. This is why I love PechaKucha Night. PechaKucha Night is an entertainment event held several times a year that rests on a simple idea: a presenter is allowed to show 20 images in total, with each image remaining on the screen for 20 seconds. It’s a format that makes the presentations concise and keeps things moving at a rapid pace. Speakers present their PechaKuchas on any subject, from the personal to the public. PechaKucha Night has two performances tonight: once at 6 and again at 9 at 455 S. Magnolia Avenue in downtown Orlando. Go. You may see me there, potentially at both performances.

As a little gay kid I did not play video games. The one game I obsessed over as a tiny skinny knock-kneed lady boy with a penchant for screaming Mariah notes for no reason and reading books on fashion, was pinball. If my little self hadn’t died…I’d love this event I’m about to tell you about. Central Florida’s largest arcade & pinball convention returns Tonight, Saturday,and Sunday in a big way at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Expect 26,000 sq ft of arcade & pinball machines. Meet the legends of the arcade. Interact with local game developers or just spend the entire weekend playing video games! All of your classic and current pinball and arcade games will be on display, all set to free play! The fun takes place tonight to 11, and Saturday and Sunday 4 to 11 at the Caribe Royale Resort.