Spotlight: Park Avenue 5K, Scottish Highland Games, Key Lime Pie Fest, and Scholarship Pageant

The park Ave 5K run is a 5K run through Park Ave and the surrounding areas of glorious Winter Park. I wonder if they’re going to run through the poor area of Winter Park near downtown that’s slowly being gentrified, house by house, lot by lot, until no original residents are left? Too soon? The Park Ave 5K is Saturday at 7:30 at the intersection of Park Ave and Morse Blvd.

Experience traditional highland athletics, dance, art, music, culture, and food at the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games which take place Saturday and Sunday all day at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs.

Think key lime pie is just a dish your mom raved over in 1988 when she took her first trip to Key West after marrying your skinny step dad? Think again! Someone’s made a whole festival around it with live music, performances, vendors and of course, many makers of key lime pie. The Florida Key Lime Pie Festival is Saturday 10 to 6 at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center.

College is the way to success. Just ask any millennial. Huge loan debts, low paying entry jobs, the inability to afford a home… Yeah college is the way to go! So all roads point to yay!- to the winners of the Miss Orlando Scholarship pageant! College scholarships will go to the winners of this teen beauty contest and you get to watch them celebrate those scholarships… to college. The Miss Orlando Scholarship pageant is Saturday at 7 at the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.