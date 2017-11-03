Spotlight: Owl Fest, Korean Fest, Film Fest and Renaissance Faire

Owls, hawks and eagles will be on display and doing flight demonstrations for guests throughout the day at Fall Owl Fest Saturday 10 to 3 at the Avian Reconditioning Center. For details go to arc4raptors.org.

Enjoy traditional Korean food and music, a K-Pop contest, karaoke, games and more at Orlando Korea Festival Saturday 10 to 4 at Korean Grace Church in Belle Isle.

A Family-friendly block party with hayrides, live music, food, drink, kids activities and more is taking place during the Hometown Harvest Saturday starting at 5 at the Winter Springs Town Center. For details go to winterspringsfl.org.

Edgewater Drive shuts down and is slathered with bands, food and vendors during the College Park Jazz Fest Saturday starting at 6 on Edgewater Drive in College Park neighborhood.

Aggressively bizarre and unconventional cinema is the sole focus of the “Sick n Wrong Film Festival” Saturday and Sunday at The Venue in Ivanhoe Village. For details go to sick-n-wrong.com.

Travel back in time to the middle ages and enjoy food, drink, vendors, games, entertainment and more during the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire all weekend long. For maps and details go to lakerenfaire.com.